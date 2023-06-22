Gospel singer Justine Nabbosa speaks about Pastor Wilson Bugembe as one of the biggest testimonies in her life.

The “Oli Katonda” singer is highly grateful to Pastor Bugembe for having helped her foot her rent arrears during the times when she was short of funds and struggling with life.

Justine Nabbosa explained that after her University education, she tried hunting for jobs but failed to land any.

Fortunately, during the same period, she was also acting as a junior pastor.

Nneebaza Omusumba Bugembe okunnyamba okusasula ssente z’obupangisa, kubanga oluvannyuma lwa yunivasite nagezaako okunoonya omulimu ne nnemererwa okufuna naye bwe nnali nkola ekyo nali nsumba ku kkanisa ye kale ng’annyamba ku ssente z’obupangisa buli lwe nnali sisobola kusasula. Justine Nabbosa

She notes that when it was alleged that she was dating the pastor, she received threats from people who didn’t wish her good.