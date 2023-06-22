Just a few days ago, celebrated rapper Navio, real name Daniel Lubwama Kigozi revealed that he will be holding his concert in September.

The rapper who has been actively doing music for two decades revealed that the concert scheduled for 2nd September 2023 will be in celebration of his 20 years in music.

Initially, he announced that the show will be held at the Kampala Arena, Nsambya on the same date that his former nemesis Gravity Omutujju will also be holding his own concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Several of his fans were left confused about the venue and why he had not picked a closer venue to the city center.

Navio seems to have listened to his fans’ pleas as he now announces that the ’20 Years Of Navio’ concert will be held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

When i sat down with my team and decided to have “20 YEARS OF NAVIO” earlier this year…. I was looking at something that can really reflect, describe the 20 years journey! From Sound, Stage, Etc.. But most importantly a VVIP venue for you all! Tell a friend to tell a friend, we are filling “SHERATON HOTEL KAMPALA” on 02.09.23!! Mugenda kubuuza meka okuyingila, Temutya banange, ebeeyi egenda kuba ya wansi, njagala mwena mujje… But all in all owa Ordinary ogenda kuba nga ali mu VIP , Kati gwe owa VIP simanyi nakumanya! Nasaako omukono: NAVIO LUBWAMA KIGOZI Navio