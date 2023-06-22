According to a statement that has been making rounds on social media, Team Good Music singer Pallaso will not be traveling to perform alongside Alien Skin in London after issues raised by the management of the venue.

Alien Skin and Pallaso were involved in an altercation prior to the latter’s Love Fest concert earlier this month. A video showing Pallaso beating up the Fangon Forest artist went viral a few days before his concert and later resulted in Alien Skin staging his own concert on the same date to prove his nemesis wrong.

The two artists had already been booked to perform together on 24th June at the Royal Regency in London, UK at the Purple Party. Alien Skin then noted how he was not willing to travel and perform with a person who had already treated him violently.

A statement that has surfaced online indicates that Pallaso has been dropped off the show with the management of the venue highlighting his fight with Alien Skin as the cause.

“Apologies: The organisers of Purple Party London Edition, which is slated to happen this Saturday, June 24th, at the Royal Regency Hall, would like to inform Ugandans in London that musician Pius Mayanja aka Pallaso will not be performing at the party due to unforeseeable circumstances that have been raised by the Management of the venue, following the vicious saga he got involved in with fellow artist Alien Skin in Kampala a few weeks back. We kindly apologize for the inconvenience caused by this development,” the statement reads.

On Wednesday evening, Alien Skin revealed that he was not willing to travel and perform in London with his nemesis sighting concern about his safety. He also noted that several of his demands had not been met by the show organisers.

Revelers in London are now confused about the show happening as both artists are likely not to show up despite their Visas reportedly being processed.

The Purple Party management is yet to make an official statement on the matter. Pallaso is yet to respond to the rumors as well.

Following Alien Skin's decision not to perform in London with nemesis Pallaso, the Purple Party organizers have given in to the pressure and removed Team Good Music singer off the list. pic.twitter.com/mEszJrjeVB — MBU (@MBU) June 22, 2023