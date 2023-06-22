Singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has confirmed that his Purple Party performance in London, UK this weekend has been canceled.

Pallaso and Alien Skin had been booked to perform together at the Royal Regency in London, UK at the Purple Party this weekend (24th June).

Yesterday, however, Alien Skin then noted how he was not willing to travel and perform with a person who had already treated him violently recently. He also noted that several of his demands had not been met by the show organizers.

A statement that surfaced online early on Thursday morning indicated that Pallaso had been dropped off the show with the management of the venue highlighting his fight with Alien Skin as the cause.

The self-styled Sucker Free Boss has confirmed that he will not be performing in London this weekend. Through a statement released via his social media platforms, Pallaso expressed how disappointing the decision is but new dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Hello my people in London, a decision has been made to cancel my performance at the Purple party in London. While I recognize that this news is disappointing, I hope you can understand and respect the decision just like I have. I apologize to those who have made special arrangements to attend and support me. This uncertain last minute cancellation has tested me and my team but we are still strong. I have been through the worst, and it always gets better. Thank you to all the Promoters that have reached out to reschedule new London dates for me and my people to meet on another great day. I will communicate in case we have anything confirmed. Asides that please go out and support the rest of the performers. I am sure the purple party in London will still be amazing. Thanks. Pallaso

According to sources, the two artists are likely to be replaced by Azawi who is travelling to the UK together with her manager yesterday.