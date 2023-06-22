Those who are yet to taste the reality of the Ugandan music industry think it is a five-finger exercise that anyone can easily go about smoothly if they invest their time in it.

Some who have gone through it for a good period of time can tell you the challenges and hardships that they have faced within the business.

Singer Princess Amirah has also had a series of bitter-sweet experiences in the Ugandan music business and she has a lot to share with the public.

Following the experiences she has faced, she says people look at a musician as someone with a simple life yet in reality it is as difficult as any other profession.

She notes that she sometimes contemplates completely switching to gospel music because it is where she finds solace and peace most of the time when she is troubled.

The Sibookya singer says that she is thankful that she has managed to make good friends and connections with people who have impacted her life.

The music industry is not as smooth as people think. People look at an artist as someone who is very okay but life is as hard as it can be in any other business. Sometimes I even sing gospel music when I am confused. In the music industry, I have been able to get connected to people who later become good friends to me. I believe that’s one of the things I am grateful for and I hope to make money in the future. Princess Amiirah

Princess Amirah also sides with Bobi Wine stressing that whatever he said was right by urging musicians not to be turned into beggars.