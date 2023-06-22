Sometime back, singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Starboss raised complaints about his former friend Eddy Kenzo being mean and not giving fellow artists connections to big media houses and platforms.

Singer Prince Omar has also aired the same complaint wondering why the Big Talent Entertainment boss, Eddy Kenzo is greedy and mean when it comes to sharing connections.

In his submission, Prince Omar says that instead of Eddy Kenzo pretending to fight for the copyright law, he should rather start by sharing connections with fellow artists to big media houses and platforms.

He urges musicians to consult Dr. Hilderman, John Segawa, Sliver Kyagulanyi, and Hannington Bugingo about the success of the industry but not Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo.

Musicians have to understand that for the success of the music industry, they need to consult Hilder man but not Musuuza because Musuuza has been there for the whole time and he has never connected anyone or musician, why doesn’t he first connect people to big Media houses and platforms that he knows and instead he’s claiming to be fighting for the Uganda music industry. Prince Omar

Prince Omar went on to analyze Bobi Wine’s speech at the late Kato Lubwama’s funeral saying he clearly didn’t call anyone a ‘beggar’ but the leader of Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) Eddy Kenzo misquoted him.

We might be in the same class or a group, but our thinking capacities differ so if someone has dreams and big thoughts for the industry, let him or her go back and analyze and check Bobi Wine’s video and listen very carefully to understand that Bobi wine did not call anyone a beggar. Prince Omar

Prince Omar’s advice comes at the back of the ‘misguided’ rants that Eddy Kenzo has been in the past few days sending to Bobi Wine following the statements he made about the copyright law implementation when he asked artists not to be turned into beggars.