Uganda National Musicians Association (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo has threatened to form his own media to compete with some media houses that he claims have a hidden agenda against his federation.

For a couple of months now, the Eddy Kenzo-led UNMF has been grabbing the headlines over developments within the federation.

Recent days have seen an uproar among members within the federation against Bobi Wine who made statements asking them not to be turned into beggars.

Eddy Kenzo now believes that some media houses whom he terms “mafia media” are also spreading propaganda against the united artists with hidden agendas.

The Big Talent Entertainment boss claims the media has caused depression for several artists and their unity somehow distorts its agenda against them.

He then threatens to form his own media if it is what it will take to fight against the propaganda created by certain media houses.

Bukedde mufaki ne Nsi, temwagala biyimbi begate because mulya ku disorganization. Mutwawudde ebanga ddene kati twabuse. Unity is the way to goo. Eno Generation yabagezi kyemulidde kimala enough is enough. Oba kola media zafe tujja zikola naye tukoye, kati muwurira mufa because musicians are coming together as one. Propaganda wamwe tagenda kola this time around just seat down. And to those few musicians who are being used to fight Unity mujebale naye fe twasimbudde united we stand. Copyright law, Mafia media, CRBTS, UPRS, Cyber bullying, Bad contracts/bad managers, Mafia promoters, Indiscipline mu ba artists, Ne Bilala binji ebyo byetuze okutereza. Omuyimbi naye afune mumulimu gwe era abeele representable. Otherwise industry ebade yafa lwakusirika. Abayimbi bali ku drugs lwakuba mwe mutute abantu mu depression kati oba omulimu gwamwe gubalemye nafe katutandike media tugubakolele intimidation and propaganda will not work. Eddy Kenzo

