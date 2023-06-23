Following her big banger, a collaboration with Mudra titled ‘Shabada’, Ava Peace is back with yet another dancehall song titled ‘Dada’.

Dancehall seems to have finally become a genre in which Ava Peace finds comfort. Shabada has exposed her to a wider fanbase and she looks forward to further adding to her catalog.

Produced by Baur, her new song titled ‘Dada’ is a dancehall song in which she asks for more love from her lover.

The action-packed visuals directed by Mastermind Laray will have your eyes glued to your screen to catch all the car driftings and choreography.

Dada could easily become another party anthem by Ava Peace and we cannot wait to see how that turns out.

For now, take a gaze at the video below: