Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has threatened to drag Vision Group to the courts of law over running false, malicious, and unresearched articles about him and the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

In a lengthy letter on his socials, Eddy Kenzo poured out his wrath explaining that the Jinja-Road-based media outlet in their recent publications about him and the federation went out of the journalistic ethics, standards, and principles that run media.

He went noted that the media outlet which is expected to be mainstream and professional stooped low and published lies and fabrications after losing its readership and the dwindling sales of their paper.

He vowed that despite the negative stories that are being published about him and the federation, he is not about to back down and won’t allow himself to be exploited as he trashed the stories that have been published about him.

He furthermore threatened that if they don’t apologize publicly, his legal firm will sue Vision Group and also they will have to pay for the damages and court orders to stop them from writing about the Federation.

Eddy Kenzo also added that they will request the court to stop Vision Group from playing their music and music videos.

Eddy Kenzo moves to expose Bukedde newspaper which he claims “has for 2 days run totally false malicious, unresearched articles” about him and UNMF pic.twitter.com/rpwLvrPGoa — MBU (@MBU) June 23, 2023