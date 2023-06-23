Celebrated Luga-Flow storyteller Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba is beaming with joy following the positive news of having been selected to be a part of this year’s new Recording Academy/GRAMMYs member class.

GNL Zamba revealed that he landed the selection as the NSIMBI duo joining other countless creators and professionals who serve and advocate for music.

He celebrated the feat by disclosing that he feels great and honored to be part of the super team at the Grammys member class.

GRAMMYs…Exciting news family! #IAmTheAcademy Our Duo Nsimbi has joined countless creators and professionals who serve, celebrate, and advocate in the name of music year-round. It’s an honor be part of this year’s new Recording Academy / GRAMMYs member class. GNL Zamba

Besides being selected as the NSIMBI duo, GNL Zamba and his wife Miriam Tamar, also got invited as solo acts to the member class which implies that those are more membership votes for Uganda.

“Worthy of note is that my partner and I both got invited as solo acts and also as a duo. GNL Zamba, Miriam Tamar and as NSIMBI. Those are more votes for Uganda,” GNL Zamba added.

GNL Zamba shed more light on the positives of being selected as a member of the class stressing that it means your peers recognize and deem your art worthy of international standards, thus getting the opportunity to take part in the activities of the academy.

The activities of the academy include advocacy for the arts and participation in the selection and voting process of the awards.

When asked what impact his inclusion in the Grammys member class adds to Uganda’s art industry, he responded by noting that this will make it easier to advocate for more Ugandan art on the global market.

This means that we will able to advocate more for Ugandan art which means more representation and recognition putting the spotlight on the acts that deserve the rewards of making beautiful and meaningful art. GNL Zamba