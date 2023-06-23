Events promoter Andrew Mukasa Alfonso, popularly known as Bajjo has denied having any romantic ties with artist Jennifer Nakanguubi a.k.a Full Figure.

In 2020, Full Figure while speaking to Sanyuka TV revealed how Bajjo was the father of her child. At the time, rumors were making round revealing how the two were romantically involved.

Bajjo has, however, often denied the allegations saying it is merely politics and propaganda which actually bothers him so much.

While on a TikTok live with comedian Kabaata on Thursday night, Bajjo denied having any relationship with Full Figure.

He noted that the rumors were started by media personality Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku during the lockdown and people believed them.

He said that he has never had any feelings for the former presidential advisor and that people should stop linking him to her.

“I’ve never had feelings for Full Figure. That is my elder brother, let’s be serious. I even want to cry. Those things were started by Kasuku, people have successfully told you lies since the lockdown and you believe them. I have never even vibed her,” Bajjo said.