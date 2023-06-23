A tweep who fundraised and bought tickets worth Shs1m to Alien Skin’s ‘Sitya Danger’ concert has also promised to gift him the latest iPhone when he returns from London, UK.

In the build-up to Alien Skin’s maiden concert which happened at Freedom City on 9th June, social media was awash with a wave of well-wishers who purchased tickets for revelers to go and attend the concert.

One of them was Frank Mwesigye who bought tickets worth Shs1m in a bid to support the Fangon Forest CEO who has since become a trending figure.

Yesterday, Alien Skin had his very first flight out of Uganda en route to London where he is set to perform at the Purple Party at the Royal Regency Hotel.

A photo that has been trending shows Alien on the plane alongside David Lutalo and in his hand, he is holding an old iPhone.

Upon coming across the photo, Mwesigye who identifies as “Gen. Muhoozi’s die-hard” retweeted it and noted how he would like to buy a new iPhone for the artist when he returns.

He added the caption; “I want to buy my champion Alien a new iPhone. Let him first get back from London.”

Alien Skin is expected to perform alongside David Lutalo, Azawi, Mickie Wine, among others after his nemesis Pallaso was dropped off the list of performers for the show.