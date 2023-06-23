Tanzanian choreographer Angel Nyigu has been on a visit to Uganda where she worked with a couple of Ugandan dancers including the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

She speaks to Mbu about her projects with WCB singers Diamond Platnumz, and Zuchu and what she thinks of the Ugandan dance industry.

Angel Batholomeo Nyigu is a Tanzanian dancer and choreographer. She has worked with Diamond Platnumz and Zuchu appearing in their music videos and performing on the same stage back in Tanzania.

She is greatly inspired by Diamond Platnumz whom she says she watched grow from a nobody to the big music brand that he is on the continent currently.

The award-winning dancer is also the founder of Tanzania Dance. She was nominated in the Best African Dancer category at the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2022-23.

“I am the second child from my mom and ninth from my dad,” Angel Nyigu told us in an interview. She revealed that her parents passed on before she gained fame as a dancer in Tanzania.

Through the Tanzania Dance Community, Nyigu has been able to pass on her dance skills to over 500 people in Tz.

She has also traveled and performed in the USA, United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Kenya, and most recently in Uganda.

Nyigu’s trip to Uganda has been quite fruitful as she has managed to work on projects with a couple of Ugandan stars including the Triplets Ghetto Kids who just returned from Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

She has also worked with Hyper Kids Africa, Spice Diana, Namata Esther, Ivo Official, Matthew Nandala, and Smash Kids, among many others.

I came to Uganda for a dance class. I also had a chance to work with Spice Diana on one of her music videos. I have met most of the dancers I wanted to work with including Namata Ester, Ivo, Nandala, Hyper Kids, Smash Kids, and Ghetto Kids, and hopefully many more to come. Angel Nyigu

She highlights how vastly talented Ugandan dancers are and tips them to continue working together and supporting each other.

“What I love about Uganda is that they are so many young talented dancers. I just hope they keep supporting each other even when they get older. It is easy to sell kids’ talent but when you train them well it is easier for them to be the best when they get older,” Nyigu noted.

Dance has been a very important aspect of her life. She notes that she is able to earn a living and pay school fees for his sibling.

“I pay for my own bills and maintain my life. It (money from dance gigs) also comes in handy when helping my young brother to pay some bills at school,” Angel Nyigu told Mbu.

She is currently working with the European Union on a new project. “I’m working with E.U on a project known as ‘WE SEE AFRICA’,” she noted.

“The project is based on inspiring youth to work hard and believe in themselves and also not to hesitate to do entertainment and other community activities,” she added.

In the future, Nyigu plans to have the biggest dance company in the world and she is on course to achieve her wildest dream.