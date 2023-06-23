With new management, Zulitums wants to finish the year on a high and he is confident his music projects can make that happen for him.

On 17th April 2023, singer Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere parted ways with Blacq Avay Records after their three-year contract expired.

While under Blacq Avay, Zulitums released some top music projects, and his brand was given a fresh feel but his fans were not really happy about the number of songs he was releasing.

He is now being managed by Bridgette Nisha Ampurira alongside Aaron Kiguli who have plans of solidifying his music legacy, a journey they have already embarked on.

Already, Zulitums has released a beautiful song titled ‘Uberman’ which is making rounds on different media stations and online streaming platforms.

He is also back actively on his different social media accounts especially TikTok where he interacts with his fans on a daily basis.

Zulitums is also doing media tours where he intends to promote his new music and keep his brand aloft as the year closes.

Take a gaze at the ‘Uberman’ visuals below: