The Ugandan Hip Hop Awards 2023 (UGHHA) were held at Motiv, Bugolobi on Saturday 23rd June 2023 and we have the full list of winners.

A star-packed venue for the biggest Hiphop awards show in the +256 welcomed guests on Saturday night to witness the ceremony as the exceptional achievers in the HipHop genre were rewarded for their hard work.

The Ugandan Hip Hop Awards (UGHHA) is an annual Hip-hop awards ceremony that is dedicated to providing a fair platform for all Ugandan Hip-hop acts, through an awards show that showcases the past, present, and future of the genre in Uganda.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists, and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented.

The Hommie receives his award for Best Lyricist

In support of the Hiphop fraternity and the Ugandan entertainment industry, Hennessy, one of the big names in Cognac, joined this edition.

“As we celebrate HipHop, we would like to communicate to the public that; Hennessy is now in Uganda and our participation at this year’s Uganda HipHop awards is an intentional gesture that we support HipHop, as well as the Ugandan entertainment industry,” David Kakonge – CEO, Black Showmans Beverages Limited, said.

The Mith, Flex D’Paper, Fik Fameica, and Navio, among others, walked away with awards on the night. Below is the list of winners from the awards:

Album of the Year – ‘Kampala Boy’ by Flex D’Paper

Song of the Year – ‘Welcome To Ug’ by THE MITH

Female Rapper of the Year – Yala Mc

Male Rapper of the Year – Fik Fameica

Central Rapper of the Year – Kracbone (‘FIRE’ ft. Santana Karma, Sliq Teq, Play01, Jhay Efekt, Roman Jazzy & LS Andre)

Northern Rapper of The Year – Timcence (‘Unthinkable’)

Western Rapper of the Year – Eshata Lookhassle (‘Kiga Flow’)

Eastern Rapper of the Year -AJ Stylz (‘That’s Who We Are’)

Collaboration of the Year – Flex D’paper (‘Cheptegei’ ft. Navio Fik Fameica, Mozelo Kidz)

Inspirational song of the year – ‘Taasa Omuwala’ by 207

Lyricist of the Year – ‘Diet Coke’ cover by The Hommie

African Act of the Year – Nasty C

Sweet 16 (Verse of the Year) – ‘Quit The Game’ by Timcence

Video Of the Year – ‘Welcome To Ug’ Remix by The Mith

Mixtape of The Year – ‘Ghost In The Machine’ by Ghost Lord

Producer of the Year – Baru

Rap Fusion of the Year – ‘Ebyange’ by Lukas Blacc ft Kohen Jaycee

Rookie of the Year – Kizzy Rulez

DJ of the Year – DJ Victor256

Media Personality of the Year – Frank Ntambi

Lifetime Achievement Award – Babaluku

Hip Hop Give Back Award – A Few Good Friends

Congratulations to all winners!