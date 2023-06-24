Singer and Songwriter Ray Signature, legally known as Raymond Joseph Mugerwa, is one of the artists who have been in the music business for a very long period of time.

However, his career seems to have stagnated somewhere despite being vocally gifted and artistically blessed.

Lately, his name has been making rounds online following the exchange of words he has been involved in with fellow artists over the issue of the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) members attacking Bobi Wine over the statements he made about the copyright law during the late Kato Lubwama’s burial.

He was seen exchanging words with singer Baza Baza and if it wasn’t for that, most music fans had forgotten about him.

In an effort of promoting his latest song, Ray Signature sarcastically contemplated sacking his manager.

He took to his Facebook page and wrote stressing that he needs a new manager and that he cannot be an upcoming artist forever.

I need a new manager ono bimulemye. I can’t be upcoming forever, Wuhuu Ray Signature