Big Muziki Entertainment boss Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye Starboss was last evening involved in a heated exchange of words allegedly with Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) president Eddy Kenzo.

The heated exchange took place as the two were in a meeting that looked forward to persuading the members of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to join their side of UNMF and make one unifying faction of artists.

The meeting did not yield positive results as members of UNMF had anticipated but the highlight of the meeting was the verbal exchange between Big Eye and his former Friend Eddy Kenzo as they locked horns.

Going by Big Eye Starboss’ updates, Eddy Kenzo wanted to fight him on the grounds that he spoke the truth about the federation that they are forcing them to join.

I have not been beaten anywhere, Am very fine, Nigga just wanted to fight me because I told him the truth about the baseless fake federation their forcing to make. Big Eye Starsboss

After the scuffle the “Salompasi” singer took to his Facebook page and made a Will saying if he ever breathes his last, the people in charge of his funeral should make sure that all his children return home and attend his burial ceremony.

If I die make sure all my children are brought back to the country to attend my burial. Luno olutalo lwa Federation lwetulimu ssi lwangu. Tulwanyisa Bufere. Big Eye

Since Eddy Kenzo was appointed as the president of UNMF, Big Eye Starboss has been at loggerheads with him casting doubt on how he doesn’t deserve to be the president of the artists’ group.

He has often in broad light expressed that Eddy Kenzo doesn’t have the requirements needed for one to lead fellow artists.

Big Eye at one time came out and labeled Eddy Kenzo ‘selfish and greedy’ when he came short of winning the Grammy Award when he was nominated.