On Friday, reports circulated claiming that the singer Cindy Sanyu-led Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) had agreed to join the Eddy Kenzo-led Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

The reports that made rounds online like wildfire sent a section of UNMF members into jubilation stressing that the missing piece in the federation had been filled.

When singer Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss crossed paths with the rumors, he swiftly poured cold water on the reports by saying the update was untrue and totally false.

Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu also quickly took to her social media pages and cleared the air about the developments.

She wrote asking the public not to be fooled by the reports as she explained that UMA has not yet joined UNMF.

“As Uma, we have always wanted to federate but it is the terms of federating which are an issue. If the terms are favorable, Uma will federate but for now, let no one fool you, UMA hasn’t joined the Uganda National Musicians Federation,” Cindy Sanyu said.

Cindy Sanyu added that at the moment, they are still in discussions as they want all stakeholders in the music industry from Writers, Producers, Managers, and Publishers going to be considered as they look forward to a positive result.

The music industry is huge and inclusiveness is important. Let us not forget our allies eg Writers, producers, managers, publishers, etc It would make more sense to federate according to the value chain and not only us Musicians. Discussions are ongoing and we’re working towards a positive result. Cindy Sanyu

