Uganda National Promoters Federation (UNPF) president Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex faces impeachment as their leader.

The update follows a letter that has been shared indicating that Abtex violated the rules and guidelines that are stipulated in the memorandum of understanding which was signed and passed as a resolution.

Abtex’s impeachment follows the “act of dishonesty, lack of respect for fellow promoters, and the failure to observe and respect for the guidelines of the federation” when he organized an abrupt show on the same date that Balaam had set Pallaso’s “Love Fest”.

The letter was signed by Nobat Events a.k.a Norbert Twizire noting that he has been told to cease his works as the president of the Federation.

Apparently, Abtex is yet to respond to the letter.

The move comes after Balaam threatened to quit the Federation as he cited that he couldn’t stand Abtex’s ‘greedy and selfish’ acts.