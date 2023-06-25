At his very first show outside Uganda, Alien Skin registered success at the Purple Party show in London, UK on Saturday night.

Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has been a hot cake in the Ugandan entertainment circles for both the right and wrong reasons.

Starting his career over eight months ago, the artist has made a name through his unique music style, banger, and a couple of fights here and there.

At the start of this month, his brand was exposed to a wider fanbase when he registered massive success at his maiden concert at Freedom City.

He was then booked to perform in London at the Purple Party show alongside Azawi, David Lutalo, Mikie Wine, among other stars.

As soon as Alien Skin stepped on stage, the revelers at the Royal Regency Hotel got on their feet amid wild ululations and sang along to each of his songs with excitement.

The Fangon Forest CEO sampled a couple of his hit songs while pulling off his trademark dance strokes and put on a show to remember for the many that attended.

