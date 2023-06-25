Fik Fameica continues to release fresh music as he jumps on Deejay LL’s brand-new song titled ‘Chaw Chaw’.

Fresh Gang CEO Fik Fameica has remained consistent with the number of projects he releases each year and 2023 has been just as musical for him.

With a couple of songs dominating the airwaves, he is back with ‘Chaw Chaw’ which he works on together with superstar DJ, Deejay LL.

The Ricky Music Ent. deejay has previously worked with several other artists and he now acquires Fik Fameica’s hype onto this one.

Produced by Artin Pro, ‘Chaw Chaw’ is a song for dancehall lovers.

Shot by Jah Live, the visuals are a pure dancehall scene with exciting choreography and seminude outfits to attract your attention.

It’s a vibe and you might want to watch it more than once. Take a gaze below: