Events promoter Bajjo is currently in search of a free venue to host a concert for Clever J following the success of Alien Skin’s concert.

When Abtex and Alien Skin made history by organizing a successful concert within five days, a few other key industry players were taking notice.

One of them was events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa Alfons who seems to have picked a few lessons from the whole scenario.

He now intends to achieve a similar feat for the faded artist, Gerald Muwonge popularly known as Clever J.

If you have been following Bajjo’s recent TikTok activity, he has been hosting Clever J on his platform to talk about various issues.

Via social media, the promoter has eventually revealed that he would like to organize a concert for the Manzi Wanani singer.

Bajjo is, however, facing the challenge of picking the right venue for the concert since most venues are booked out for the rest of the year.

“Cricket oval is booked for the whole year, (Lugogo) rugby ground is not allowed to stage any concert, Namboole is not yet finished! Kindly give us your favorite venue where to stage Clever J’s concert! My dream is to see this man smiling,” Bajjo posted.