After a brief hiatus, Ugandan RnB singer Michael Ross Kakooza is back with a brand new music project dubbed ‘Thank You’.

Now based in the USA, Michael Ross Kakooza has a loyal fanbase back home in Uganda and despite not being active on the music scene, he has been dropping a few tracks on his YouTube channel.

The singer who is now a preacher of the gospel does gospel music but in his new song titled ‘Thank You’, he thanks his lover for marrying him.

He dedicates the song to all lovers. “Dear husbands, besides God, have you ever thanked your wife for saying YES to you?” he questions.

Listening to the song, Michael Ross has not lost his vocal ability.

His songwriting skills are quite fine as well and he has not lost his dancing prowess, something that always made his craft unique back in the day.

The visuals are shot in a wedding set to portray the message embedded in the lyrics. It is a song you can dedicate to your lover to thank them for being there for you.

