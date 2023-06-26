Cindy Sanyu called out Eddy Kenzo to stop disrespecting artists under the Uganda Musicians Association after a heated meeting that called for the army’s intervention.

It should be remembered that last week, Eddy Kenzo as the Uganda National Musicians Federation president called for a meeting to amicably solve the federation’s differences with Cindy’s UMA.

The Big Talent Ent chief yearns to have his group and UMA working together to achieve the common goal of copyright law.

In an interview with The Truth Gossip, Cindy revealed that Kenzo’s intention of the meeting was to have the known 13 associations of artists under UMA join his federation with shared responsibilities.

According to rumors, the registration of UNMF was dismissed because they didn’t have enough documents to second them.

The Greater Ankole Artists Association of which Sheebah is president also doesn’t have enough meeting minutes as a member of the federation.

Kenzo has got the Greater Masaka Artist Association which also doesn’t have enough data too.

While in the meeting at Serene Suits, artist Bruno K and Mr Lee of B2C almost beat up Big Eye who happens to have a top position in UMA.

The army had them end the meeting without coming to common terms.