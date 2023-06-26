Fagone Forest singer Alien Skin, born Patrick Mulwana, is not taking the love he was shown in London, UK for granted.

The “Sitya Danger” singer has extended gratitude to all the fans who turned up for the show as well as artists who were booked and made sure that the fans returned home without any complaints.

Through his socials, Alien Skin has revealed that he went to London knowing that he only had two four fans but to his surprise, he found that many were waiting to catch a vibe with him.

Following the overwhelming love and support that he received, Alien Skin chose to express his joy by thanking London revelers saying he was treated like a king.

I went in London Clearly knowing that I have Four Fans there but damn! I was wrong, the unexpected happened. Alien Skin

Alien Skin mashed up the Purple Party event that he was booked to perform at in London despite the shortcomings that came with the event organizers before their departure from Kampala.

He performed alongside David Lutalo, Azawi, and Mikie Wine who also gave their best but he crowned the night as fans enjoyed and vibed to every moment he was on the stage.