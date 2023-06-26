As Disney Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) announced the upcoming Disney animation slate at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Disney+ released the trailer for the upcoming animated anthology “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire”, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday 5th July 2023.

Featuring stories from creators hailing from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, “Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” promises to take viewers on an unforgettable ride into Africa’s future, presenting visions of the continent as never before seen.

The action-packed animated anthology draws on the continent’s rich and diverse histories and cultures to present 10 sci-fi and fantasy stories featuring bold and brave new worlds of advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

The 10 films include:

Stardust – (Ahmed Teilab, Egypt)

Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer – (Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcolm Wopé, South Africa)

Hatima – (Terence Maluleke and Isaac Mogajane, South Africa)

Enkai – (Ng’endo Mukii, Kenya)

Moremi – (Shofela Coker, Nigeria)

Surf Sangoma – (Nthato Mokgata and Catherine Green, South Africa)

Mukudzei – (Pious Nyenyewa and Tafadzwa Hove, Zimbabwe)

First Totem Problems – (Tshepo Moche, South Africa)

Herderboy – (Raymond Malinga, Uganda)

You Give Me Heart – (Lesego Vorster, South Africa)

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” is executive produced by Peter Ramsey (co-director of the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”), alongside Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston from Triggerfish, the lead studio on this anthology.

“Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire” will debut globally on 5 July 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

