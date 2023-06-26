Dax Vibez’s new song ‘Nyweza’ will have you dancing, no wonder his elder brother Bobi Wine has already regarded it one of the best songs currently.

Nyweza is Dax Vibez’s third project in four months. That makes a huge statement for the artist who has not previously released music consistently.

“Nyweza ekyana gwe, cheza cheza Blood have some fun Olinyumyaki? Ngatewakoona ndongo. Nyweza ekyana gwe, cheza cheza Stress apaana gwe Olinyumyaki? Ngatewakoona ndongo,” goes the chorus.

Like many others he has released before, Nyweza is a good vibes song.

Dax Vibez urges the listeners to go out and have fun with their loved ones in order not to regret not enjoying life in the future.

Produced by Artin Pro, it seems like a song that will dominate playlists and become a banger at your favorite hangout.

The song is already becoming a people’s favorite on TikTok with a couple of dance challenges on the Chinese app.

Listen to it below: