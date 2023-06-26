Over the weekend, Prima Kardashi and Geosteady put their differences aside and decided to co-parent as one of their daughters, Solange Kigozi added a new year to her age.

Since breaking up, singer Geosteady and socialite Prima Kardashi have had a bitter-sweet co-parenting relationship.

They often hurl insults at each other publically but when there is an issue to do with their two children, they put their differences aside and work on them together.

The weekend was not any different as their daughter Solange Kigozi turned four years old.

The two public figures threw a birthday party for her at which they invited her friends to join her and celebrate.

Prima Kardashi described the day as “amazing” as she captioned the photos she shared on her social media platforms.

Take a gaze at the photos below: