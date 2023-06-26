Trending artist Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has added visuals to his banger titled ‘Tula Nga Enfunayo’.

‘Tula Nga Enfunayo’ is one of many Alien Skin songs that have been dominating the airwaves for several months.

It has been used for thousands of challenges on the TikTok app where Alien seems to have started building his fanbase to the level he is at now having recently performed in London.

The visuals shot at his home are just as hilarious as the lyrics of the song which has turned into a club banger in recent months.

It is a typical low-budget Alien Skin video but it continues to showcase his artistry and carefree attitude which he has often bragged about.

Take a gaze at the video below: