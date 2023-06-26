The second edition of Roast and Rhyme ‘Nyam On The Nile’ returns to Jinja on 30th June 2023 but who will be performing?

This Friday, all roads will be leading to Jinja for the anticipated Roast And Rhyme festival dubbed “Nyam on the Nile”.

Swangz Avenue will elope with its loyal legion of merry-makers to Jinja, for the second installment of the ‘Nyam on the Nile’ edition of the esteemed Roast and Rhyme picnic. The three-day picnic experience will commence on Friday 30th June 2023, through Saturday 1st July, and conclude on Sunday 2nd July.

Thrill seekers will partake of the experience on the scenic banks of the river Nile in a jam-packed adventure of fun and urban entertainment in the heart of Eastern Uganda.

Revelers will kick start the festival with a Bon Fire on Friday night in which they will experience freestyle music, karaoke, and poetry while feasting on wild roasted meats and all this will happen at Source of the Nile Gardens, Nile Park.

On Saturday, revelers will storm Jinja to relish in the various tourist attractions that the city boasts such as the breathtaking source of the Nile.

Revelers will then get their adrenaline raging in an extreme sports session that will include tubing, Quad biking, horse racing, and bungee jumping, among a host of other activities.

Performing Artists Roster

Sheebah Karungi

Mun G

Kohen Jaycee

Double Black Band

Double Revolution Band

Previous editions have had surprise acts not listed on the roster and this one will be the same. Earlybird ticket sales at Ugx150k end today, At the gate, tickets will go for Ugx180k.