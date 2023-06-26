Over the weekend, Mpaka Records’ boss Wycliffe Tugume alias Ykee Benda faced embarrassment when he reportedly performed for empty seats in Toronto, Canada.

Based on the information availed by Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show panelist Jenkins Mukasa, the “Farmer” singer performed for a handful of people plus the service providers.

Mukasa says that following the massive flop on Friday night, the organizers of the subsequent show at which Ykee Benda was slated to perform in Edmonton on Saturday had it canceled as the hosts couldn’t bare to incur more losses that would choke them.

Jenkins Mukasa further notes that he even has video proof of Ykee Benda performing for only nine people as they grooved hard to his ‘Obagayina’ re-make.

He noted that the cause of the massive flop of the show was the recent attack that artists launched against Bobi Wine after misquoting his speech about the copyright law during the late Kato Lubwama’s funeral.

Artists led by Eddy Kenzo have in recent days been against Bobi Wine accusing him of calling them beggars when he advised them to join efforts and demand the copyright law.

It is reported that Ugandans in Canada mobilized their colleagues not to turn up for the event thus the Toronto show registered a very poor reveler turn-up and the Edmonton show getting called off.