A few days ago, singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye claimed that Eddy Kenzo attacked him during a meeting at Serene Suites, Mutundwe to hold discussions between UMA and UNMF.

The meeting had moments of heated arguments and at a certain moment, some members were about to flex their muscles.

It’s reported that Bruno K and Ray Signature wanted to rip Big Eye Starboss apart. Bruno K stressed that Big Eye started the confrontations when he stood up and approached Eddy Kenzo as he gave his speech.

Bruno K then swiftly took action to cool down Big Eye who instead turned against him wanting to exchange fists with him.

Bruno K says he told the guys who were holding Big Eye back to leave him just to see what he would do and in the process, he was also bundled up by over 10 guys.

Bruno K in a phone call interview, described Big Eye as a “Drama King” who loves seeking clout even in issues he doesn’t understand quite well.

He said that if Big Eye had directly attacked him, he would have knocked him out.

Truth be told, If I was to fight Big Eye, I would have knocked him out because he is not my weight. There is a reason why I don’t drink. That is because I want to control myself. I have a very bad temper and I know what I can do when am totally upset. Bruno K