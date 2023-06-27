Irene Ntale is set to kickstart “The Skyz Exclusive” – a monthly show by Skyz Hotel that will feature different artists alongside the DMaestroz Band.

In a bid to support and promote local artists in the music industry, Protea Skyz Hotel Naguru has embarked on a monthly show dubbed, “The Skyz Exclusive”.

Davis Mugabi, the General Manager of Skyz Hotel, during a press conference held on Monday, announced that Irene Ntale is the first artist that the DMaestroz band will collaborate with to entertain the Skyz audience.

“Irene Ntale will be performing at the hotel on 29th June 2023 and each month we will be having a new artist. The development comes after noticing our audience’s love for exciting nights out with a live band and an intimate experience,” Mugabi said.

Davis Mugabi

Mugabi observed that this event aims at bringing the young, vibrant, and classy people together to experience the band, a renowned artist, and barbeque snacks as they enjoy the beautiful views in the heart of Kampala.

The setup will be at the Tropicana poolside at Skyz and revelers experiencing the night with barbeque and snacks.

Mugabi further noted that band nights are popular around the city and management needed to showcase a high-end band night for all with a mixture of local artists.

“We want to spice up our weekly band and barbeque by inviting a well-renowned local artist who is a trendsetter in Uganda and has hit songs that the crowd would love to hear.

“We understand that music is one of the biggest passion points in Uganda and as a country, Uganda is blessed with a pool of very talented artists who make world-class music,” he said.