Earlier this very month, we tipped you about how Karaoke expert Materio Music and his girlfriend, Amali Astride were expecting to expand their family with a new member.

Finally, that came to pass as Materio Music took to his social media platforms to share his excitement about becoming a dad for the first time.

He announced the arrival of their baby boy with joy as he thanked his girlfriend for overcoming the nine months of carrying the baby in her womb.

With much excitement, Materio Music went on to reveal the name of their new bundle of joy as “Kingston” as he highlighted becoming a dad for the first time.

“Welcome to the new world, my first child Kingston and thanks to my love for the push and struggle am a Father now and forever,” Materio Music.

He went ahead to share photos of himself while in the hospital with his wife and their child.

Materio Music and Amali have been dating for quite a good time and are feeling blessed to have expanded their family to three.

Congratulations to them.