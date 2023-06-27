Celebrated Ugandan Filmmaker and Actor Michael Wawuyo Jr reveals that his role as a cancer patient in the 2015 film ‘Funeral Scene’ took him to a very “dark mental space” and he promises never to do that to himself again.

As a kid, Michael Wawuyo Jr dreamed of becoming a lawyer but he was later greatly inspired by his father Michael Wawuyo Sr to channel his energy into film.

He regards his role as “Brother John” in the 2011 The Hostel TV series as his “first-level breakthrough point” in the film industry as an actor and he has never looked back.

He has since acted in several roles in many movies and documentaries some of which have received global recognition but one of them stands out.

While speaking to Mbu on the weekly Twitter Spaces, Wawuyo Jr revealed that among all the roles he has played, his role in ‘Funeral Service’ took a toll on his mental health.

“I did a Cancer film in 2015. The Director gave me a chance to pull off something which, in my world, I didn’t think I could pull off. I did not believe I could pull off a Stage IV Liver Cancer patient. I was a bit big-ish so I had to lose the weight. It was called ‘Funeral Scene’, that character took a toll on me but I loved playing the character. It was my highlight of 2015 and I won Best Actor for it as well at some awards,” Michael Wawuyo Jr told Mbu.

In the journey to weight loss, Michael Wawuyo Jr had to live on an apple and water for a couple of weeks, something that he was proud of but somehow regrets.

The Actor’s dedication and passion, however, did not please his friends and family members as it had him lose so much weight and it was a risk to his life.

Credit: Agandy Studios

I’d love to think of myself as a “Method Actor”, it’s a process of delving deeper into a character, unearthing those tiny knobs that ideally could be missed. I was losing weight and I don’t think I did it healthily though. I was on an apple and water a day for three or four weeks before the shoot, it was like forced fasting. My dad was worried about me, my mom was worried, and my family was not very impressed. I cannot do that to myself ever again because it took such a toll on my mental health. I had never gone to such depths for a role at the time and it took me to a very dark space. I stopped responding to my name, “Michael”, I left family groups, and I left all those other groups. It was weird for them because they had never seen me do that for a role. I was left with a lot of Cancer information that I didn’t know what to do with. Michael Wawuyo Jr

Currently, Michael Wawuyo Jr is working on a new role for a film in which he will be buffed up and bigger in weight. He notes that he is already working on his body transformation to fit the role.

He advises his fellow actors to always seek medical advice before embarking on body transformations to fit into a film role.

Listen to more of what he had to share about his career below: