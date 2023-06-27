In a bid to unite artists, the Uganda National Musicians Federation has launched weekly jam sessions at which artists will perform.

For months now, the UNMF meetings held in Mutundwe have been a meeting point for several artists to discuss matters of copyright among other issues affecting the music industry.

Despite achieving a few things, the unity amongst artists has not been at the best level as some artists have opposed the federation’s cause.

In a bid to invite more artists to join the cause, the federation’s president Eddy Kenzo has come up with weekly jam sessions to unify artists.

The jam sessions are scheduled to happen at Allure Hotel and Suites in Mutundwe every Tuesday evening with the aim of creating memorable moments and a feeling of unity among artists.

“The old days of Jam sessions created memorable moments among musicians, built confidence, natured many, and gave birth to a lot of talents, therefore we are launching our jam session tomorrow,” Kenzo wrote on his social media pages.

“I am inviting all musicians, singers, instrumentalists, and all well-wishers to Allure Hotel & Suites located (former Serene Suites) at the UNMFederation Offices in Mutundwe,” he added.

Kenzo believes that the sessions that will happen from 6 pm to midnight every Tuesday “will be one of those unifying moments of our industry.”

What are your thoughts on this?