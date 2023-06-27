Recently, Dembe FM presenter DJ Jacob Omutuuze went public and revealed how he is no longer friends with Big Talent Entertainment boss Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo.

The cause of their fallout was left unestablished since DJ Jacob declined to open up on why he cut ties with his former close friend with whom he had spent a period of close to 20 years.

After revealing how the two were not friends anymore, in the next interview, DJ Jacob Omutuuze was seen threatening to do the unthinkable if all Big Talent Entertainment crew members had not stopped attacking and insulting his daughter and him.

They seem to have ceased the fire and the internet had cooled down a bit.

DJ Jacob has again attacked the Big Talent Ent chief in a cryptic post asking why he “pays journalists to cover him up” if he claims to be fighting for a better Ugandan music industry.

“If You’re Fighting For The Industry Why Do You Pay Journalists To Cover Up Your Nonsense?” DJ Jacob Omutuuze wrote on Facebook.

"In another post on his Facebook page, DJ Jacob went on to note that the National Resistance Movement (NRM) money is a harm to the music industry to a very great margin.

“Man Made Money But Money Made Man Mad… Nrm Money Is Destroying The Music Industry….Abayimbi Boleseza Obuziina Bwabwe Lwa Money,” he added.