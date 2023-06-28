Former lovers Daddy Andre and Nina Roz have reunited and are currently working on new music projects that are reportedly set to be released in the coming weeks.

During an interview in January, Nina Roz noted how she regrets going public about her relationship affair with Daddy Andre.

She believes it created so much pressure for their romantic affair which later collapsed despite the two having legalized it with a Kukyala ceremony.

Both singers have often appeared in interviews in which they have expressed bitterness but that seems to be in the past now.

Information reaching us suggests that the two resolved their misunderstandings and have often been seen exchanging pleasantries during the UNMF meetings in Mutundwe.

Further reports suggest that despite not being an item, the two are on good working terms again and they are keeping it professional this time around and working on new music.

Clips that have been making rounds on social media show them at a video shoot of their new project that is likely to be released soon.

In other clips, they seem quite comfortable around each other and all the tension they have showcased in recent times seems to be a thing of the past now.

Nina Roz and Daddy Andre bury the hatchet, new music loading… pic.twitter.com/dOv6kxaLOC — MBU (@MBU) June 28, 2023