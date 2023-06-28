Singer Carol Nantongo says she is not a fan of politics and would never perform at a political campaign, not even for Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Eventually, Carol Nantongo has given in and subscribed to a musician’s uniting body, the Uganda National Musician’s Federation (UNMF), after years of avoiding similar associations.

While appearing on The Deep Talk, the songstress noted that she believes the federation is fighting for the right cause for all Ugandan artists hence her reason to join.

She, however, is cautious of any political agendas that may arise from it and she maintains that she will not settle for those.

When asked if she would accept to perform at Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s political campaign if the federation took that turn, Nantongo strongly declined.

She revealed that she is not into politics and she has often rejected proposals from politicians to be part of their political campaigns.

If I’m ever called for any political campaign, I won’t go. I cannot sing at Muhoozi’s campaign, I am not interested in politics. I have been invited to perform at such campaigns by the way but I have always declined. I am not interested. If the federation ever takes that route, I will pull myself out. Carol Nantongo

Many artists have faced criticism, especially on social media for performing at political events. Most recently, Spice Diana was immensely bashed by netizens for performing at Gen. Muhoozi’s birthday party.