Following a two-year hiatus, Congolese-Ugandan singer Melo Price is ready to release a new EP dubbed ‘TRUE COLORS’ on Friday 30th June 2023.

Ugandan music keeps giving and Melo Price might be a new name in your playlist but he is quite talented and enthusiastic about music.

After nearly two years after the release of his hit single ‘It’s You’, the Singer, Songwriter, and Producer has rebranded and returned with a five-track EP.

Dubbed ‘TRUE COLORS’, the EP consists of songs like Diana, Pray, and Eye Contact, among others, and it features production from Beats by Craze.

Despite what you would expect, Melo Price is completely reintroducing himself with a new sound as heard from a snippet posted on his Instagram.

About Melo Price

Melo Price, real name Mukelo Merveille, is a Congolese-Ugandan Singer, Songwriter, and Producer. With his aggressive and catchy modern R&B, Afrobeat/Afropop, and Dancehall-influenced melodies and a very futuristic sound, Melo Price is definitely a force to watch out for.

Melo was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo but four years later his family moved to Uganda where he attended elementary, middle school, and a bit of high school before moving to Scranton Pennsylvania where he graduated High School.

Melo’s love for music began at an early age. At age 7 Melo and his brother started attending and being part of the church choir.

The love for mainstream music kicked in when Melo met a friend who had a radio around 2011 and he immediately fell in love with R&B, Pop, Hip Hop, and Dancehall music. In late 2016 he booked his first-ever studio session where he and a friend recorded their first song ever.

Melo Price’s passion for music grew stronger as he continued booking more studio sessions to work on more songs. Shortly after he realized it could be more efficient if he invested in his own little home studio and so he did.

He started downloading free beats off YouTube and creating his own tracks daily.

In 2020 Melo Price started connecting with industry personalities and music producers back home in Uganda. He went ahead and released his singles Gadda, Memories, and It’s You which exploded on the scene, trending at number 172 on top 200 YouTube Music in Dar-es-salam Tanzania.

In between the releases, Melo Price also released two R&B EPs; A Foreign Popstar and Melodic Heist respectively. He continues to bless his fans with the ultimate sound.