Rising singer Camira Tessy has shared the visuals for her latest love song titled “Romantic” where she expresses her feelings for her crush.

Camila Tessy is a new diva in the Ugandan music business signed under Sautiana Records. She looks forward to giving fellow female rising musicians a run for their money.

In her latest jam, Camila praises her lover for being too loving, caring, and romantic to the extent that she vowed to get married to him.

In the song, Camila blends English, Kiswahili, and Luganda with the aim of tapping into all audiences that speak the three different languages.

Tracing back on how she was attracted to join the music business, Camila notes that she picked the inspiration from former TNS singer Sheebah Karungi.

One of her dreams is to hook up her favorite female artist on a collabo something that might come true with time.

Sautiana Records is a new record label that does audio and visual production, talent management, and working with one of the best distributors and marketers they are yet to unveil in a press conference that will be held a few weeks from now.

Matex, a Sautiana Records producer, masterminded Camila’s ‘Romantic’ jam, and the visuals were shot by Sautiana films.

Take a gaze at the video below: