Carol Nantongo, formerly a Golden Band member, is not too pleased with the media for describing her as a band artist.

During an interview with Mr. Henrie, the Oliwa singer questioned why whenever her name is mentioned, someone follows it up with the description “Band singer.”

She believes that the music she does is similar to what “urban artists” do but wonders why they are not referred to as band artists like herself.

When asked which urban artists she was referring to, Nantongo quickly pointed out Rema Namakula.

Why do you call me a band singer? I do the same music like several other artists whom you call urban artists, the likes of Rema Namakula, they do music similar to mine but I am the band artist? Carol Nantongo

In the same interview, she revealed how the music industry is filled with competition, hate, and witchcraft, especially among female artists.

She opened up about how she was bewitched by a senior female singer to the point of her losing her voice for several months.