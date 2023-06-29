Singer Alexander Bagonza, better known as A Pass, has explained why he sometimes goes mute about the issues trending in the music industry.

He states that he even goes silent when releasing new music or either drops an album and goes into a chilling mood just to create room and space for new rising artists to occupy space.

A Pass notes that he does so because he cares for other people to also come and shine because he feels the pain and knows what it takes for one to put in the effort to make it into the showbiz industry.

He adds that he knows he got the vibes, can speak, has good music, personality check, has good looks, and smells good thus chose not to cast his shadow on those trying to make it to the limelight.

He stresses that if he was to always show up in front of the cameras as any other fellow artists do, he would be blocking many talents from seeing the light.

A Pass thus implored fellow stars to take that route and serve out the same energy but their only challenge is that they want everything for themselves and most are selfish.

Do you why some of us even step back for like three years? It is because we care for other people to also come and shine. Because when am around and I am being honest with you, I cast the shadow on many. That is the fact, I have the vibes, I can speak, I have the music, I have the personality, I even started gyming, I got the good looks, and I smell good. So there is something different that I will be bringing to the table. That is why I step back because am always in the limelight, I will block many others out there. So that is why I pull back and give others a chance and I feel that should be the energy but artists want everything. A Pass

Do you know why some of us step back for three years ? @IamApass 👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CHqdXLyZv0 — NTVTheBeat (@NTVTheBeat) June 27, 2023