Clever J, real name Gerald Muwonge, features Patrick Mulwana a.k.a Alien Skin on a new song titled ‘Binyuma Bitya’.

Since breaking onto the scene, Alien Skin has used her instant fame to give opportunities to faded and rising singers.

He has offered collabos to some artists who were considered faded and intentionally denied some of the established artists.

His latest release features Clever J of the ‘Manzi W’anani’ hit song.

Clever J has recently made the headlines after events promoter Bajjo promised to organize a concert for him following an exchange of words with Pallaso.

Alien Skin recently filled up Freedom City Mall at his concert following his physical fight with the same artist, Pallaso.

Their new collaboration was produced by Lafitte and Shiddy Beatz and it’s a good vibes song.