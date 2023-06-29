Recording and performing artist Paul Taremwa alias T Paul 256 has dropped the visuals for his new song dubbed ‘Mama Rhoda’.

T Paul is a singer and songwriter based in Mbarara signed under Alpha Music Entertainment from 2018 to date.

He is a a live band enthusiast who plays different instruments and fun-loving whereas an outgoing person.

T Paul 256’s latest song is a love jam on which he pours out his heart expressing his lover and affection for his lover promising to give her anything she desire in life.

The KaKoBaBoy furthermore reveals how he deeply loves his girlfriend much as much a rose flower promising to take her as far as to the moon.

T Paul goes on to declare that his heart belongs to only one person who is his lover in a sweet, calm, composed, and collected style.

The amazing video was filmed and directed by AZHR LA. Check it out below;