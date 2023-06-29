From a music Producer and Songwriter, Zulitums has managed to establish himself as a Singer but how did it all happen?

In 2020, as the world battled Covid-19, Zulitums discovered his singing talent and dropped big songs including Easy, Tabu, and One Minute.

Then signed to Blacq Avay Records, Zulitums quickly rose to fame as a singer, something that he says started as a mere desire to listen to how he sounded in the studio booth.

“Initially, I just wanted to know how I sounded while singing. I wanted to know how my voice sounded in a recording booth,” he told MC Ibrah during an interview.

Throwback: Zulitums and Spice Diana in studio

The 31-year-old then later developed the desire to have his sound appreciated by a bigger audience and this kickstarted his career as a singer.

Later, it became a job as he realized that he could make a living out of it and survive, and hence the reason he has taken it seriously since.

After knowing how I sounded in the studio, I yearned to have other people listen to my sound, to see if they would appreciate it. So when I released a song and people liked it, I knew I had accomplished that and my goals got bigger. I then wanted to appeal to a wider fan base, to hear my song play on the radio, be on TV, and I achieved that too. Whichever stage you reach, your ambitions and priorities change. From it being a passion, you start to understand that you can survive from your passion and so it becomes a job. That’s why I don’t joke about it. Zulitums