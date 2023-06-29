Following Zari Hassan’s statements where she called her husband Shakib ‘Cham’ Lutaaya a ‘fala’, the latter has come out and requested the former to respect him in whatever she does.

Shakib Lutaaya’s call for respect comes as a response to Zari after the mother of five described him as a ‘timid and cowardly’ husband who always needs to be briefed whenever they travel to new countries.

In an audio clip that has been trending, Zari Hassan is clearly heard saying that whenever they reach airport check-ins, Lutaaya always panics and at times responds to questions in a very different way from how he was briefed.

Zari’s rant came after their recent trip to London, U.K where they had a flooped event and seemed to have turned her anger to her youthful husband.

Also Read: Zari Hassan finally releases photos of her private Nikkah ceremony with Shakib Cham (PHOTOS)

In the same style, Shakib took to his Facebook page and stressed that love always makes people look stupid and later asked his dear wife to pay him some respect.

Additionally, Shakib pleaded to Zari to always not talk ill about her husband in his absence as it could yield more negatives about their relationship.

Don’t talk bad about your husband to anyone ever… RESPECT ME IN MY ABSENCE. That’s all I ask. Shakib Cham

Don’t talk bad about your husband to anyone ever… RESPECT ME IN MY ABSENCE. That's all I ask. 😊👏~ Shakib Cham pic.twitter.com/8ogFoh0tHl — MBU (@MBU) June 29, 2023