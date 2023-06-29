Socialite Zari Hassan has gone all out on her current lover Shakib ‘Cham’ Lutaaya labeling him a very ‘timid’ and ‘cowardly’ husband.

In a short video clip that is trending online, the mother of five explains that when traveling to different nations, she always has to first prepare Shakib on what to say when they reach the airport during check-in time.

Having done the same thing numerous times, Zari seems to have gotten fed up and decided to blast her lover as she went ahead to note that Shakib needs to wake up and become smart on how to execute such simple tasks.

In her rant, she is clearly heard narrating that on international trips she always has to brief Shakib on what items to move with and what to say yet she finds them as something very easy that should just be off his fingertips.

Also Read: UK Promoter Addresses Zari’s No-Show At A Failed Event

She notes that Shakib is always in panic mode when answering questions and sometimes he answers different things far off from the questions directed to him.

Zari went on to narrate that Shakib is unassertive and a ‘fala’ something she wants him to work on so that the world doesn’t leave him behind.

Zari’s statements come on the back of a recent trip that she traveled with Shakib to London where she was booked for the All White Part but failed to turn up due to a misunderstanding with the promoter known as Lady Naa.

Socialite Zari Hassan goes blunt about her husband Shakib Cham being unassertive when they travel.



(Courtesy video) pic.twitter.com/APofrT503s — MBU (@MBU) June 29, 2023