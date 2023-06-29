Ugandan journalist, author, and political analyst Joseph Tamale Mirundi says the music industry is being ruined by the expensive lifestyles which force musicians to live beyond their means.

While appearing on Baba Tv on Thursday morning, Tamale Mirundi expressed his disgust with local artists who sing bubblegum music noting that it has slowly degraded the Ugandan entertainment industry.

The critic noted that musicians are also living beyond their means after the social pressures exerted on them by the media.

He claimed that artists nowadays spend millions on music projects and shooting videos and yet there are no returns on investment.

This in the end makes them financially broken and hence why several have embarked on backing political figures for extra income.

He warned the artists against doing bubblegum music because it ruins the industry and also urged them not to be influenced into living beyond their means.

“They sing short-term songs. They tried politics and it backfired. Now they are doing short-term music and they have been targeted by the media which stresses them. They are now living beyond their means. They shoot videos for millions, their lives are expensive, and they are taken up by such lifestyles,” Mirundi noted.

He advised those artists that have taken political turns to be intentional with their music and make sure they do not hold flopped concerts because it does not reflect well on their respective political parties.

“What these people want is money but they are doing it wrong. If it was me, I would sing NRM songs, and mobilize NRM supporters to come and fill up my concerts because they are the ruling party. But each time they have flopped concerts, it depicts that the party rigged votes because their supporters should be filling up their concerts,” Tamale Mirundi added.