UK events promoter Lady Naa is blaming socialite Zari Hassan for the losses she caused for her failure to show up at the All White Show in Birmingham.

Based on an audio clip accessed by this website, Lady Naa explained that Zari was a no-show at the All-White party at which she was booked because she got into a dispute about the contract with the promoter.

The promoter has since come out and slammed her for skipping the event yet she was in the country together with her lover, Shakib Cham.

Apologies to everyone that turned up yesterday for the white party in Birmingham to see me but couldn’t. First of all, the show was late because of everything about Zari, you have to pamper her. I was introduced to her by Diamond. I treated her as a family, I stood up for her, I thought everything we do was a family thing. Lady Naa

Lady Naa went ahead to stress that she set up the event not expecting Zari to pick interest but when she crossed paths with her posters, Zari slid into her inbox and pleaded to her to show face.

They made a deal so that Lady Naa could get her a work visa and pay her a little money so that they work but on the night, Zari changed her colors and ended up disappointing the fans.

“I set up the UK show as a friend, she was the one who came to me because there was a scandal that Zari had been banned in 2018, at the time, it was a visit and not a work permit and she had come for a club party, she was put on detention for five hours, she was allowed to be in London for three days but was not banned,” Lady Naa said.

“In the recent UK show, we decided to do business with her this year so I organized her visa and she asked me to organize Shakib’s as well. She said when we do the white party, I will deduct the money that I used to get Shakib’s visa. I don’t need Shakib, he’s not the star, he’s nothing to me, I can’t pay for Shakib. I accepted because I had love for Zari. She is fake” she added.